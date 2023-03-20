Jordan Peele's Next Movie Is Set For Christmas Day 2024

Get ready, folks! The GOAT is back! Jordan Peele, coming hot off the release of his third film "Nope," already has his next feature lined up.

Universal Pictures, which has released the Oscar-winning filmmaker's previous work, from "Get Out," to "Nope," has officially added an enigmatic "Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele" to its release calendar, per Variety. Now, while we have no idea what the film will be about or what its title will be, "Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele" actually kind of fits the weird titles Peele has given his film work so far. In a very short amount of time, Peele has become a filmmaker whose name alone brings a huge amount of interest to a project, so even just a generic untitled film is bound to gauge interest and excitement.

Universal and Peele will give this fourth collaboration a proper title down the line. In the meantime, the one thing we have to speculate about is the release date: December 25, 2024. That's right, Peele is releasing a movie on Christmas. Just imagine, a Christmas horror film by Jordan Peele, probably exploring our culture's obsession with the commercialization of it, while clashing with traditional, pagan traditions a la "Halloween III: Season of the Witch." Just go ahead and start printing money.