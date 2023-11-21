Nicholas Hoult Not Getting To Play Superman Actually Makes Him The Perfect Lex Luthor

"You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

Harvey Dent was talking about Batman in that quote from "The Dark Knight," but those words may resonate a little differently for actor Nicholas Hoult these days. Last night, word came out that Hoult has been cast as Lex Luthor in James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy," the film that will kick off a new (and hopefully improved) DC Universe on the big screen. In a fascinating twist, Hoult also auditioned for the role of Clark Kent/Superman in that film, but ended up losing that part to David Corenswet. Before that, he made it down to the final two contenders for the role of DC's other most iconic male hero, Batman, in director Matt Reeves' film, before losing out on that role to Robert Pattinson.

Coming so close to playing the two most iconic heroes in the entire DC roster is brutal, but Hoult has taken a classy stance about this in the past, so there's no reason to assume he harbors any sort of bitterness about those casting decisions. Still, as audience members, it will be fun to place that extra meta layer of knowledge over our view of Hoult's performance as Lex Luthor, a character who has often been depicted as feeling stymied by and inferior to Superman.