New Jason Bourne Movie Coming From All Quiet On The Western Front Director

Jesus Christ, that's Jason Bourne ... again.

In a bit of breaking news from Deadline, it looks like Edward Berger, the Academy Award-winning director of "All Quiet On The Western Front" will be following up his World War I anti-war film by helming the next installment of one of the biggest American action franchises of all time. According to Deadline's sources, Universal Pictures is looking to revisit the "Bourne" franchise, with Berger following in the footsteps of directors Doug Liman, Paul Greengrass, and Tony Gilroy. The film is said to still be in early development, Berger is still in negotiations, and a script has yet to be written, and Universal did not provide a comment to confirm any of the information. As it stands, Berger would be the only attachment to the project at the time of deal-making.

Considering we at /Film recently ranked the "Jason Bourne" films from best to worst, we are unofficially taking credit for the announcement of this new film because there was no way the universe was going to let us have a definitive ranking. We will of course be updating the existing list following the release of the new title, whenever that may be. Considering how long action movies take to make, I predict that we'll see you in 2025 on that update at the very earliest.

Berger joining the "Bourne" series is an exciting endeavor, but there's one question on the minds of every fan — will Matt Damon return to play Jason Bourne?