Every Jason Bourne Movie Ranked

If you want to know what drove the mood of '00s action cinema, you need to look to one franchise: the Bourne movies. For a stretch of time there, Matt Damon's amnesiac super-spy took over the genre, and the franchise's low-fi, barrel-fisted, chaos-first and sense-later approach to storytelling forced a radical reinvention of how Hollywood produced movies like this. Even James Bond was forced to adapt. Over 20 years after the first film hit theaters, we've absorbed what this series was throwing down so thoroughly, so completely, that what was fresh and thrilling back then sometimes feels a bit standard now. Jason Bourne — and those who wrote and directed his films — raised the bar so effectively that everyone was forced to play catch-up.

Although the series has seemingly come to an end (a spin-off film and an attempted revival didn't quite get anyone's motors running, as this article will attest), it remains a subject of fascination among action aficionados. The baby-faced Damon, still fresh on the scene, proved he could be a badass hero. Director Paul Greengrass reinvented what an action scene could look and sound like. And fans of character actors in suits standing around rooms lit by computer screens, scowling at blurry satellite photos, will forever weep tears of joy. Even in retirement, Jason Bourne reigns supreme.

So naturally, we here are /Film had to do what you do with every movie franchise at some point. We had to rank all of the movies.