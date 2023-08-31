The Equalizer 3 Ending Explained: The Killer Finds Peace

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being reviewed here wouldn't exist. This article also contains major spoilers for "The Equalizer 3."

The original 1985 TV series "The Equalizer," starring Edward Woodward, was part of a notable trend in television from the '70s and '80s. Multiple shows at the time were about dangerous, mysterious, lawless drifters who traveled from town to town seeking out justice and applying violence where it might be needed. The trend included shows like "Kung Fu," "Then Came Bronson," "The A-Team," "The Incredible Hulk," and a little later, "Renegade." Robert McCall was an ex-military man who had a talent for finding people in distress and helping them — violently — as the situation required.

In 2014, filmmaker Antoine Fuqua adapted "The Equalizer" to the big screen, casting Denzel Washington in the role of Robert McCall. In the movie, McCall was steelier, more stone-faced, and more serious. He was adept at violent action and motivated by an unflagging sense of righteousness. He was the bully's bully, willing to out-shoot any bad guy who was taking advantage of those weaker than him. The film was enough of a hit to warrant two sequels, with "The Equalizer 3" opening to all audiences on September 1, 2023.

Throughout the films, McCall has had no compunction about killing others, especially if he surmised them to be harmful criminals themselves. Luckily, McCall was never wrong. In "The Equalizer 2," he murders a villainous frat boy by slashing his throat with his own metallic platinum credit card. In "The Equalizer 3," he kills an Italian gangster by stabbing a gun barrel into his eye socket.

At the beginning of Part 3, McCall gets shot in the back. He'll spend the bulk of the film recovering, and it's during his recovery that the real themes of "The Equalizer 3" will come to light, and the arc of McCall will become clear: all the killer ever wanted was peace.