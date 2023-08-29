The Equalizer 3 Review: This Unsophisticated Actioner Has Some Rad Violence

In Antoine Fuqua's 2018 film "The Equalizer 2," Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) spent just as much time engaging in civic rebuilding activities as he did slashing criminal throats. He scrubbed graffiti off of the walls of his Boston tenement, read Proust, and handed a reading list — including Ta-Nehisii Coates' "Between the World and Me" and W.E.B. DuBois' "The Souls of Black Folk" — to a neighboring at-risk teen (Ashton Sanders from "Moonlight"). It was a film just as much about righteous indignation as it was about kicking ass and cathartic murder. It was an action film for the Trump era, depicting a strictly moral assassin attacking wealthy white frat bros (one gets his neck cut open by the sharpened edge of his own credit card).

Fuqua's and Washington's 2023 follow-up "The Equalizer 3," purportedly the final film in the series, takes a simpler tack. McCall's superheroism is now inspired less by a sense of being ethically compelled, and more by a traditional sense of action movie "steely determination."

"Equalizer 3" sees a slightly older Robert McCall taking on the Camorra, a smaller-scale mafia, in a quaint Sicilian town only a few clicks over from — and more drearily photographed than — the idyllic seaside village from "Luca." McCall is there to chew bubblegum and stab gun barrels directly into the eye sockets of Italian bad guys ... and he's all out of bubblegum. Fuqua has always had a knack for filming exhilarating, brutal violence — and he certainly doesn't skimp on the blood in "The Equalizer 3" — but this closing chapter, in lacking the previous two films' palpable outrage, feels less substantial.

It's a light mercy, then, that Washington has become so comfortably capable in this role and working for this director.