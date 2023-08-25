Can The Equalizer 3 Pull A Hat Trick For The Franchise At The Box Office?

It's been five years since Denzel Washington last graced the silver screen as Robert McCall, but the Oscar-winning actor is back in "The Equalizer 3." The film is set to hit theaters over Labor Day weekend which, in essence, will put an end to the summer movie season and help usher in fall. The question is, will Washington help get the fall season started off with a bang at the box office? Or will McCall go bust in his third and final outing?

Things, at present, are looking promising. Deadline reports that the third installment in the franchise, once again directed by Antoine Fuqua, is headed for a debut of at least $30 million across the four-day holiday weekend. Having that Monday always helps. The outlet also states that the film could go as high as $40 million if all goes well. That would be a damn decent start. That's right in line with the folks at Box Office Pro, who have the movie taking in between $27 and $34 million across through Sunday. Accounting for Monday, that would put it in the $40 million range, at the top end.

"The Equalizer 3" (watch the trailer here) picks up with Robert McCall (Washington) giving up his life as a government assassin. He has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he's done in the past and finds himself living in Southern Italy. There, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. Events turn deadly and McCall, naturally, ends up taking on the Mafia.

One interesting wrinkle is that the film co-stars Dakota Fanning, making this a "Man on Fire" reunion of sorts, with the two actors reuniting on screen after nearly 20 years. It's just a shame that Sony can't have Washington and Fanning making the press rounds together.