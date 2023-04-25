The Equalizer 3 Trailer: Denzel Washington Is Back To Crack More Skulls And Dispense Justice

In between doling out Oscar-worthy performances and making Shakespearean monologues feel like something you haven't heard a thousand times before, Denzel Washington has spent the past two decades cracking skulls and taking names, going back to at least "Man on Fire." In fact, he's been doing it so long, his co-star in Tony Scott's sublime 2004 action-thriller, Dakota Fanning, had the chance to go off and grow up into a fully-fledged adult actor. That noise you just heard was the sound of millions of Millennials popping the vertebrae in their backs as they abruptly jerked upright, crying out in terror.

Washington and Fanning are now in the process of reuniting for "The Equalizer 3." The vigilante movie franchise is based on the 1980s series of the same name, which was also re-imagined as a TV show starring Queen Latifah in 2021. Both reboots retain the basic setup of the original show, centering on former covert government operatives turned street vigilantes who fight for the socially marginalized. The "Equalizer" movies, however, are notorious for their creative ultra-violence, with Washington's Robert McCall deploying Jigsaw-style self-made traps to brutalize baddies — when he's not torturing them with car exhaust fumes or stabbing them in the middle of a hurricane and chucking them off a watchtower.

(Shout-out to a certain now-red-hot actor for taking their grisly death like a champ in that last link.)

You can check out the trailer for "The Equalizer 3" below.