Man On Fire TV Show Happening At Netflix, But Tony Scott's Movie Is Perfect

In fairness, Netflix is not planning to necessarily remake either of the previous two movies. Rather, they are re-adapting the material for an entirely different medium, with a new actor and new creative team. In the streaming era, it's a reasonable thing to do, particularly given that it's been nearly 20 years since Tony Scott's film hit theaters. Judgment should probably be reserved until the show makes its way out into the world and tells us whether or not it can justify its existence.

That being said, it is worth remembering that the late, great Scott was one heck of a filmmaker and, despite puzzlingly negative reviews from critics at the time (it holds a 38% on Rotten Tomatoes), what he did with Quinnell's books is damned impressive. Against modern scrutiny, one could argue it is a perfect action/revenge tale, with Denzel Washington at his very best. And let's be clear: Washington is one of our very finest actors, so when he's at his best, it's as good as it gets. From creating a genuine bond between Washinton's Creasy and Dakota Fanning's Lupita, to setting that man on a relentless path of revenge once that girl is kidnapped, it's what so many of us claim to want out of blockbuster storytelling.

The film is stylish, wildly entertaining, heartfelt, and absolutely has something to say beyond letting bullets fly while bodies pile up. More than a decade removed from Scott's passing, his take on "Man on Fire" is the embodiment of what cinema is lacking with him gone. One can only hope that Netflix can capture some of his essence with this new take on the material.

Netflix's "Man on Fire" series does not yet have a release date.