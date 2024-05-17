A24 Movies With Bad Rotten Tomatoes Scores That Are Still Worth Watching

Kevin Smith's "ambitious, but messy" film "Tusk" has very unique origins. It was borne from the podcast episode "SModcast 259: The Walrus and The Carpenter" where Smith and producer Scott Mosier discussed an article about someone offering free room and board if you would dress as a walrus. After some giggly brainstorming, Smith asked his Twitter followers to tweet #WalrusYes if they wanted him to make the story into a film. It was a resounding #WalrusYes, and eventually, Justin Long was cast as a smug podcaster named Wallace who travels to Canada to meet Howard Howe, a strange shut-in offering to tell interesting stories. Howard is played by the delightfully bonkers Michael Parks.

"Tusk" strikes such a bizarre tone with its grotesque body horror and clownish comedy. It truly feels like you're watching someone's weed-infused nightmare, something so ridiculous and frightening at the same time. This did not exactly resonate with all critics, earning only a 45% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The final Wallace-as-a-walrus reveal makes your skin crawl. He is completely and unwillingly stripped of his humanity, unable to speak and his body fused into an animal. The sight of his transformation and the sound of his barking screams will never get out of your head. But then you watch two men dressed as walruses fighting to Fleetwood Mac's "Tusk," and you can't help but laugh. You'll never see anything quite like "Tusk."