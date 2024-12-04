An Action-Packed 2010 Greek Mythology Movie Is A Streaming Hit On Max
Like any streaming service worth its salt, Max updates its selection on a regular basis. On occasion, this provides it with platform-exclusive smash hits. Other times, however, Max introduces an older title that manages to resonate with the streaming-era audiences and rise to a hit status. This has happened to films that range from famous horror crossover movies like "Freddy vs. Jason" to the classic comedy "Christmas Vacation" (which showcases one of Johnny Galecki's earliest roles) – and now, per FlixPatrol, a truly surprising fantasy title has cracked Max's Top 10 list.
The movie in question is none other than "Clash of the Titans." Directed by Louis Leterrier ("The Incredible Hulk," "Fast X"), the 2010 fantasy epic — itself a remake of the 1981 film of the same name — centers on Perseus (Sam Worthington), a demigod who becomes a key figure in a conflict between the gods and humanity. "Clash of the Titans" is a fully-fledged tentpole movie with an impossibly stacked cast, and most of the key characters are familiar figures from Greek mythology. As such, it's a great choice for a night of entertainment (especially if you managed to miss it back in the day), so it's no surprise that the movie is seeing streaming success 14 years after its original theatrical run.
It's easy to understand why viewers like streaming Clash of the Titans
/Film deemed "Clash of the Titans" a monstrous misfire when it first came out, but in general, it wasn't what you'd call a massive failure. Its reviews were admittedly nothing to write home about (for more on that, see its 27 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes), but it still brought in $493 million at the global box office against a $125 million budget. However, it also debuted in a year that was stacked with celebrated tentpoles and family movies, with "How to Train Your Dragon," "Inception," "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1," "Toy Story 3," "Despicable Me," and many others occupying the pop culture zeitgeist. That being the case, it's likely a lot of viewers are only just watching it for the first time on Max.
It's quite an experience, too. Perseus' journey through various fantastic locales has him meeting characters who range from deities like Zeus (Liam Neeson) and Hades (Ralph Fiennes) to assorted human warriors played by the likes of Mads Mikkelsen, Nicholas Hoult, and "Game of Thrones" stars Liam Cunningham and Rory McCann. The film's cast also includes names like Gemma Arterton, Jason Flemyng, and Pete Postlethtwaite. Even the music is composed by Ramin Djawadi, who went on to claim fame with his work on shows like "Game of Thrones" and "Westworld." With all of this in its corner, it's no surprise that "Clash of the Titans" has managed to enter the list of Max's daily 10 most-watched movies.