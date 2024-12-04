An Action-Packed 2010 Greek Mythology Movie Is A Streaming Hit On Max

Like any streaming service worth its salt, Max updates its selection on a regular basis. On occasion, this provides it with platform-exclusive smash hits. Other times, however, Max introduces an older title that manages to resonate with the streaming-era audiences and rise to a hit status. This has happened to films that range from famous horror crossover movies like "Freddy vs. Jason" to the classic comedy "Christmas Vacation" (which showcases one of Johnny Galecki's earliest roles) – and now, per FlixPatrol, a truly surprising fantasy title has cracked Max's Top 10 list.

The movie in question is none other than "Clash of the Titans." Directed by Louis Leterrier ("The Incredible Hulk," "Fast X"), the 2010 fantasy epic — itself a remake of the 1981 film of the same name — centers on Perseus (Sam Worthington), a demigod who becomes a key figure in a conflict between the gods and humanity. "Clash of the Titans" is a fully-fledged tentpole movie with an impossibly stacked cast, and most of the key characters are familiar figures from Greek mythology. As such, it's a great choice for a night of entertainment (especially if you managed to miss it back in the day), so it's no surprise that the movie is seeing streaming success 14 years after its original theatrical run.