A Christmas Movie Blowing Up On Max Is One Of Johnny Galecki's Earliest Roles

"Christmas Vacation" was indeed one of Galecki's first jobs in the business, being only his fifth appearance in a motion picture. Ironically, the film was one of two holiday movies Galecki appeared in during 1989, the other being the "E.T. but with a reindeer" fantasy drama "Prancer." Given the popularity of "Christmas Vacation," it may sound strange that Galecki only played Rusty Griswold once, but that one-and-done is all part of the series' charm. The original Rusty was played by Anthony Michael Hall in 1983's "Vacation," while an older, teenage Rusty was played by Jason Lively in 1985's "European Vacation." The gag of the "Vacation" films' recasting isn't limited to Rusty, either; his sister, Audrey, is played by Juliette Lewis in "Christmas Vacation," Dana Barron in "Vacation," and Dana Hill in "European Vacation." For 1997's "Vegas Vacation," Rusty and Audrey were recast again with Ethan Embry and Marisol Nichols, and once again when they turned up as adults in 2015's "Vacation," played by Ed Helms and Leslie Mann.

The first three "Vacation" films were based on short stories written by John Hughes for the National Lampoon magazine, and the writer adapted them into screenplays for the movies. Each story was intended to be a snapshot of a moment in time in a typical middle-class American family, rather then one part of a continuing saga. As such, each film was made with that ethos in mind, meaning that while Clark (Chevy Chase) and Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo) shared some qualities from film to film, each version of Rusty and Audrey feels different. Galecki's Rusty has his quirks — he seems to have no problem sleeping in the same bed as his sister and hogging the bedsheets, for one thing — but for the most part, he acts as the smirking, eye-rolling voice of reason to his kooky family. It's these qualities that Galecki would put to good use when playing off of Jim Parsons' Sheldon on "The Big Bang Theory."