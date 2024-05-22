Stanley Kubrick Is Indirectly Responsible For One Of Chevy Chase's Best Movies

Prior to directing "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" in 1989, Jeremiah S. Chechik had overseen many, many TV commercials, as well as the music videos for Van Halen's "When It's Love" and Hall & Oates' "Downtown Life." Chechik knew the commercial world well, having begun his career as a fashion photographer for Vogue, and having worked as a designer. After "Christmas Vacation," his career flourished, and he turned out many notable, high-profile films like "Benny & Joon," "Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventures of Pecos Bill," the English-language remake of "Diabolique," and the sexy film adaptation of "The Avengers." After that, he moved mostly into TV, and has directed dozens of episodes of many, many acclaimed shows.

His movement from music videos into feature films, however, began in an unlikely way, and Chechik credits his big break on a flippant, sarcastic comment made by master director Stanley Kubrick. It seems that Kubrick, when he was being interviewed by the New York Times sometime in the late 1980s — likely around when Kubrick's "Full Metal Jacket" was causing a sensation in theaters — referred to several hot new TV commercials as his "favorite American filmmaking." The comment was a joke, but Kubrick was referring to the ultra-stylish ads that Chechik had directed.

Ironic or not, the comment had some major studios almost immediately reaching out to Chechik about possible feature directing jobs. Chechik tells the whole story in a 2011 interview with Den of Geek, explaining that he received a massive leg-up.