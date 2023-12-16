A National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Mystery May Have Been Solved On Reddit

National Lampoon's "Christmas Vacation" is a seminal classic enjoyed by families all across the globe for over three decades. Patriarch Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) just wants his family's holidays to go off without a hitch, but the universe consistently has other plans for the Griswold family. Cousin Catherine (Miriam Flynn), her wild husband Eddie (Randy Quaid), and their family show up unannounced, the cat gets electrocuted, the turkey is ruined, a squirrel hides out in the too-big Christmas tree, the festive light display causes a citywide power outage, and the tree eventually catches fire. Everything that could go wrong on Christmas goes horrifically, laughably, wrong ... but at least Clark can look forward to his annual Christmas bonus to arrive. He spends the majority of the film looking toward this bonus as the last beacon of hope as he drowns in holiday hijinks.

Alas, when the bonus arrives, it's not what Clark had imagined at all. Instead of the financial boost he intended to use to build a pool in his backyard, his boss Frank Shirley (Brian Doyle-Murray) signed him up for the Jelly of the Month club, inspiring one of the best comedy monologues of all time. Now, I've never worked somewhere that has had holiday bonuses, nor did my parents, so the idea of randomly getting a check at the end of the year with enough money to install a pool is as unfathomable to me as claiming you've high-fived an alien. This is to say, I always knew it was a huge blow to Clark's plans to not have the bonus, but it's never registered to me how bad it was. Fortunately, Reddit user Atlhart did the research and finally figured out just how much Clark was anticipating he'd receive for his Christmas bonus, and determined just how severe a blow it was to receive the Jelly of the Month Club membership plan.