Director Stanley Kubrick Wrote Three Movies That Were Never Released To The Public

The most notorious unmade Stanley Kubrick project is probably his "Napoleon," a massive biopic that the director infamously researched for years. In 2012, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art hosted a Kubrick exhibit, and guests were permitted to see Kubrick's filing cabinet where he stored thousands of hand-written notecards, each one detailing a single day in Napoleon Bonaparte's life. Kubrick worked on "Napoleon" in the 1970s, and claimed he wanted Jack Nicholson to play the part. Kubrick wrote a screenplay, secured filming locations in Romania, and was all ready to go. The 1970 film "Waterloo" bombed, however, and the then-recent film version of "War and Peace" threatened to flood the market with too much Napoleon. A lot of Kubrick's "Napoleon" research went into the production of 1975's "Barry Lyndon."

Kubrick's unrealized projects are plentiful. Audiences may also know all about Kubrick's plans to make "A.I.: Artificial Intelligence" near the end of his life, and how he eventually passed the project over to Steven Spielberg. Others may know about his unmade World War II drama "Aryan Papers," a film about a young boy and his aunt hiding from the Nazis. Kubrick ended up dropping that film because of the quality of Spielberg's "Schindler's List" in 1993, a film he felt he couldn't top. He also realized he didn't want to make a film about the Holocaust as it was too depressing for him.

This is nothing to say of films like "Shadow on the Sun" or "Lunatic at Large," which deep-cut Kubrick fans might already know about.

It seems, also, that Kubrick wrote several screenplays that he never showed to anyone and that never entered pre-production. Kubrick talked about his unreleased scripts in a vintage interview with Michel Ciment, handily stored on the website Visual Memory.