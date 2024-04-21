Kurt Russell Had To Kick Elvis Presley In The Shin For His First Movie Role

In Norman Taurog's 1963 film "It Happened at the World's Fair," Elvis Presley plays a crop-duster pilot named Mike whose crop-dusting plane was just repossessed by the local sheriff. While hitchhiking home, wondering how he'll get the money to buy back his plane, Mike comes upon the Seattle World's Fair. There, he instantly becomes smitten with a local nurse named Diane Warren (not to be confused with songwriter Diane Warren) played by Joan O'Brien.

To manufacture a reason to see the Fair's nurse, Mike pulls an 11-year-old boy out of the crowd and offers to pay the kid a quarter in exchange for a really, really hard kick to the shin. The kid is thrilled to have the money and dutifully thwacks the stranger. As Mike limps away, the kid mutters to himself "Adults. They're all nuts." The unnamed character was played by an uncredited Kurt Russell making his feature film debut.

Kurt Russell was active in show business from then on. From 1962 to 1965, the young lad appeared in the film "Guns of Diablo," and in single episodes of the TV shows "Dennis the Menace," "The Dick Powell Show," "Sam Benedict," "The Eleventh Hour," and "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." He also appeared on all 26 episodes of "The Travels of Jaime McPheeters." In 1969, he signed a 10-year contract with Disney, as the studio declared him the "next big thing." He starred in many films for the studio in that decade and hasn't stopped working since.

Russell has commented on his scene in "It Happened at the World's Fair" several times, including in a 2016 profile with GQ.