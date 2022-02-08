The Legendary Diane Warren Just Received Her 13th Oscar Nomination

Among the venerable list of 2022 Academy Award nominations, Diane Warren was named as a contender in the Best Original Song category for the 13th time with the song "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days" starring Mila Kunis and Glenn Close. The intense film follows Kunis' Molly as she tries to get clean from drugs for the 15th time while reconnecting with her heartbroken mother. Warren is joined by some tough competition though. She'll be up against "No Time to Die" from the Bond film of the same name, "Be Alive" from "King Richard," and "Down to Joy" from "Belfast." Surprisingly, "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto" completes the field of competitors despite "We Don't Talk About Bruno" becoming a huge hit for Disney.

In previous years, Warren received recognition for hits including "There You'll Be" from "Pearl Harbor," the title track from "Music of the Heart," "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" from "Armageddon," "How Do I Live" from "Con Air," "Because You Loved Me" from "Up Close & Personal," and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" from "Mannequin." Unfortunately, even with iconic tracks like those, she has yet to get a win. Maybe things could be different this year with the Vertical Entertainment film written by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eli Saslow and directed by Rodrigo García. Without Bruno standing in her way, I'd say that she has as good a chance as any of the nominees this year. But the troubled Madrigal aside, James Bond and Disney are still heavy hitters in any category, so we'll see how this all plays out when the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony airs on March 27, 2022.