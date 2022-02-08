The Legendary Diane Warren Just Received Her 13th Oscar Nomination
The term greatest of all time gets thrown around a lot. In every field, there are a number of people that could be a part of that conversation. Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, Danica Patrick, and Daniel Day-Lewis are all in the mix in their respective fields. LL Cool J would probably be mentioned here too and not just because of of his 2001 song "Greatest of All Time." But when it comes to songwriters, Diane Warren has an extremely viable claim to the title.
The award-winning songwriter, musician, and record producer started her career in 1985 with "Rhythm of the Night" by DeBarge. Since then, she became the first songwriter in history to have seven hits on the singles charts at the same time and each one was by a different artist. Thanks to artists like Cher, Aerosmith, Celine Dion, and LeAnn Rimes, Warren has written nine #1 songs and 32 top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. And in addition to earning a Grammy, an Emmy, some Golden Globes, and an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, she received her landmark 13th Oscar nomination this year.
Somehow You Do
Among the venerable list of 2022 Academy Award nominations, Diane Warren was named as a contender in the Best Original Song category for the 13th time with the song "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days" starring Mila Kunis and Glenn Close. The intense film follows Kunis' Molly as she tries to get clean from drugs for the 15th time while reconnecting with her heartbroken mother. Warren is joined by some tough competition though. She'll be up against "No Time to Die" from the Bond film of the same name, "Be Alive" from "King Richard," and "Down to Joy" from "Belfast." Surprisingly, "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto" completes the field of competitors despite "We Don't Talk About Bruno" becoming a huge hit for Disney.
In previous years, Warren received recognition for hits including "There You'll Be" from "Pearl Harbor," the title track from "Music of the Heart," "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" from "Armageddon," "How Do I Live" from "Con Air," "Because You Loved Me" from "Up Close & Personal," and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" from "Mannequin." Unfortunately, even with iconic tracks like those, she has yet to get a win. Maybe things could be different this year with the Vertical Entertainment film written by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eli Saslow and directed by Rodrigo García. Without Bruno standing in her way, I'd say that she has as good a chance as any of the nominees this year. But the troubled Madrigal aside, James Bond and Disney are still heavy hitters in any category, so we'll see how this all plays out when the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony airs on March 27, 2022.