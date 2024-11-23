How Much The Big Bang Theory Cast Makes From Reruns

It is a truth universally acknowledged in the entertainment industry that if your TV show ends up in syndication — meaning that it gets broadcast on other networks in perpetuity — you make a lot of money. So, what do the stars of "The Big Bang Theory" (specifically, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik) make based on their reruns in syndication?

I'll be blunt: nobody from the main cast of "The Big Bang Theory" has come out and revealed exactly how much money hits their bank account every single time an episode of "The Big Bang Theory" airs on TBS. That's understandable. We can make some educated guesses, though. According to Metro UK, Parsons, Galecki, and Cuoco own one percent shares of the show; as the outlet points out, if the series makes one billion dollars a year, that's an extra $10 million for the lead actors, which is certainly nothing to sneeze that. Then there's the deal the series inked with HBO to make its streaming service, Max, the exclusive home of "The Big Bang Theory," which sources said in 2019 was worth billions of dollars but ended up being worth $600 million, which is ... not nothing.

So, what about anyone who's not Parsons, Galecki, or Cuoco? That's trickier. We know that the main cast members on "The Big Bang Theory" took pay cuts to ensure that Rauch and Bialik were offered fair deals to continue as series regulars, and years before that, Helberg and Nayyar did something similar. It's safe to say that, based on just how often "The Big Bang Theory" airs in syndication, they're all being paid pretty well. (No, seriously; it's probably airing on TBS right now.) But what about streaming?