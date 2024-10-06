The Big Bang Theory Star Who Almost Played Howard Wolowitz Before Simon Helberg

At a celebratory dinner that night, Sussman got a call telling him that the deal had fallen apart for reasons that related to his role on ABC's "Ugly Betty," a hit that was in its first season at the time. Sussman played Betty's starter boyfriend Walter, who she soon breaks up with while harboring feelings for Christopher Gorham's Henry. Sussman is credited in 20 episodes of "Ugly Betty," but he was actually gone by the show's 15th episode. In the 2022 "Big Bang Theory" book, his take on the fiasco was that the "Ugly Betty" producers gave him their blessing to do another show, but that a business affairs issue at ABC meant he wasn't actually released from his contract in time to play Howard. Other people who worked on "The Big Bang Theory" have a more cynical read on the situation.

"ABC made a very petty gesture because Kevin was maybe a recurring character on 'Ugly Betty' –- and we had been told they were writing the character out of the series," Lorre said. "However, when they found out we were interested in him in a regular role on a CBS show, they decided not to write the character out of the series." Once Helberg was cast in the part of Howard, ABC didn't have Sussman back on "Ugly Betty" after all –- in what Lorre appropriately called "a dick move." Casting director Ken Miller seemed to agree, noting that "ABC had an option on Kevin and wouldn't release him [...] They kept him from getting that role on 'Big Bang.'"

One version of this story is certainly more generous than the other, but cutthroat maneuvers between TV competitors do still happen, even if they seem like the stuff of old Hollywood legend. Variety wrote about the outdated system of exclusive contracts for actors and writers in 2021, explaining that the standard deals stop artists "from booking other jobs in that time without a complicated process of approvals, hindering scribes' ability to chase other job opportunities." With this in mind, it sounds like Sussman was stuck on ABC as a technicality, even though he was already being written off "Ugly Betty."