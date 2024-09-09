Why The Big Bang Theory Ended After Season 12

"The Big Bang Theory" ran for 12 seasons and the same number of years, but even so, when it was announced that season 12 would be the final installment of Chuck Lorre's hit sitcom, fans were stunned — and so were a few of the stars. So why did it end at that point?

The long and short of it, to be frank, is that star Jim Parsons just didn't want to do it anymore. As the Emmy winner told "Doctor Who" veteran David Tennant on Tennant's podcast in late 2020, he felt like he knew the end was approaching when he signed what would eventually become his final contract to play Sheldon Cooper. "Our final contract was for the last two years, but no one knew when we signed it what that would mean," Parsons revealed to Tennant. I kind of had a suspicion in my heart that that was going to be it for me when I did sign that contract, but you never say never and who knows."

Filming a sitcom — particularly one with over 20 episodes per season — is definitely a huge commitment, and as Parsons put it, he was tired, and he was also preparing to lose one of his beloved pets that he shared with husband Todd Spiewak. "I was exhausted, and I was really upset about, more than anything, one of our dogs was getting really at the end of his life around then," Parsons said.