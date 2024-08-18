The Big Bang Theory's Abrupt Ending Caused Tension Between Two Major Stars

Okay — at face value, it seems ridiculous to state that a show that ran for 12 seasons and the same number of years ended "abruptly." Still, according to a comprehensive oral history of the hit CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," some of the show's stars were shocked when they learned the show was finally coming to an end ... and it caused a pretty big rift between Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco.

It's now well-known that the show only did end after 12 seasons because Parsons wanted to leave Sheldon Cooper and his various neuroses behind (frankly, I also feel like any further seasons would have pushed an already-ailing show to a self-parodic point, but that's just my take), and Jessica Radloff's book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" details how Cuoco was pretty pissed when she discovered that her job was coming to an end. Steve Holland, one of the show's executive producers, even told Radloff that "Kaley could barely make eye contact with Jim during the run-through" after creator Chuck Lorre made the announcement.

"At the time, there were a lot of hard feelings between Parsons, and Galecki and Cuoco, who weren't privy to everything that had unfolded leading up to the decision to end the show with season 12, or unaware why they weren't brought into the fold sooner," Holland clarified. Understandably, the next day at work — which was a Thursday run-through — was "fraught with tension."