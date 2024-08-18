Jim Parsons Left The Big Bang Theory For Three Main Reasons

In 2019, "The Big Bang Theory" ended after twelve seasons and as many years — an ending that was largely determined by the show's star, Jim Parsons. So why did Parsons decide to leave Sheldon Cooper and his enormous collection of superhero tees behind? There was just a whole lot going on in his personal life at the time.

Parsons spoke to former "Doctor Who" star David Tennant on the latter's podcast in August of 2020 and revealed that he had a feeling that, when he signed a contract for two years following the show's tenth anniversary, that he would conclude his run as Sheldon then. "Our final contract was for the last two years, but no one knew when we signed it what that would mean. I kind of had a suspicion in my heart that that was going to be it for me when I did sign that contract, but you never say never and who knows," Parsons told Tennant. That wasn't the only consideration, though.

Parsons also revealed to Tennant that, as he continued past Season 10, he was experiencing something genuinely traumatic: the fact that one of his dogs was getting old. "I was exhausted, and I was really upset about, more than anything, one of our dogs was getting really at the end of his life around then," he said.