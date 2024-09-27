Why ABC Canceled Ugly Betty After 4 Seasons

This article contains discussions of suicide.

Based on the Colombian telenovela "Yo soy Betty, la fea," the ABC sitcom "Ugly Betty" ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2010 and helped make lead actress America Ferrera into a major star. So why did it get canceled so quickly? Will there ever be a reunion? Oh, and also — what was "Ugly Betty" about, besides a girl named Betty who isn't as "pretty" as other women?

The show stars America Ferrera as the titular Betty Suarez, who, despite her braces and admittedly strange fashion sense, lands a job at Mode Magazine in Manhattan as an assistant to notorious womanizer Daniel Meade (Eric Mabius). (Daniel's father and publishing magnate Bradford, played by Alan Dale, specifically hires Betty hoping his son won't end up hitting on her.) Along the way, Betty ends up making some unlikely friends and allies, including Daniel himself — the two have a genuinely wholesome friendship, actually — but also has to face off against the imperious creative director of Mode, Wilhelmina Slater (Vanessa Williams), as well as her cronies Marc St. James (Michael Urie) and Amanda Tanen (Becki Newton).

"Ugly Betty" was popular with critics and audiences alike and certainly boosted Ferrera's career — she even won an Emmy for the role in 2007 — so what happened here? Here's the full story of "Ugly Betty's" cancellation and what the stars have said about it since it ended.