How Ugly Betty Inspired An Episode Of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

With the first season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" in the bag, it's clear that "Trek" shows — the live-action ones, anyway — haven't been this fun in a long time. The series has run the gamut of genres across its 10-episode season, from the kooky shore leave set-up of "Spock Amok" to full-out space horror in "All Those Who Wander." Notably, though, "Strange New Worlds" also keeps coming back to comedy. Space pirates? Medieval hijinks? Spock wearing an apron? It's the kind of out-of-the-box storytelling that made the original series such a weird and wonderful adventure.

According to "Strange New Worlds" co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers, the series achieves that tonal balance by drawing from the disparate "Trek" influences in the writers' room. "We're trying to make the show that we wanted to see," Myers told /Film's Jacob Hall. "It's kind of an amalgam of the shows that we loved growing up."

In addition to emulating the "Trek" series of old, Myers also draws from his experiences on other shows. Long before "Strange New Worlds," Myers was a writer and producer on the well-loved dramedy "Ugly Betty" — and his time with the series actually influenced his contribution to "Trek" in a major way.