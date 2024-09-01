The Big Bang Theory: Every Main Character, Ranked By Likability

Why does anyone even talk to Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), much less live with him or marry him?! I know that sounds extreme, but I seriously can't figure out why anyone in Sheldon's orbit sticks around for as long as they do. Right from the start of "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon is dismissive, irritating, and downright mean to his friends — and when he and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) first meet their new neighbor, Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Sheldon finds a target for his ire. Penny is outgoing, social, and not a scientist, so Sheldon doesn't consider her to be "smart," and this is a trend with him. In Sheldon's view, anyone who isn't on his intellectual level — which is everyone except for, like, Stephen Hawking — is inferior and beneath him. It's not cute, and it stops being fun to watch at a certain point!

Yes, Sheldon does mellow a bit as the show continues; he and Penny form an unexpectedly close friendship, and he opens himself up to the point where he marries Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). He's still pretty rotten to everyone around him, though, and he's not even all that nice to Amy, who he frequently belittles. Sheldon gets a "heartwarming" moment in the series finale where, during his Nobel Prize acceptance speech, he offers his genuine thanks to his friends ... but it's hard to understand why any of them put themselves through their friendships and relationships with Sheldon in the first place.