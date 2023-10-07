This Breaking Bad Moment Finally Pushed Bryan Cranston To No Longer Protect Walter White

A little over 10 years ago, "Breaking Bad" officially aired its final episode and wrapped up one of the all-time greatest shows of the 21st century, one that would define much of the "Peak TV" era while continuing a tradition of viewers' fascination with morally-ambiguous antiheroes on television. All throughout the show's five brilliant seasons, Bryan Cranston's steely performance as Walter White continually dared viewers to tiptoe further and further past the limits of what they'd ordinarily be comfortable accepting from a protagonist. By the time the final season rolled around, however, Cranston himself could no longer remain sympathetic to his character's cause. One moment in particular represented that point of no return.

/Film's Devin Meenan put together a wonderfully extensive oral history of how this unforgettable final stretch of episodes came together, in which he carefully documented everything from the writers' struggles to move beyond the shadow cast by Giancarlo Esposito's Gus Fring to planning out one of the show's most thrilling set pieces ever: the great train heist. But it's what happened after that, when Walt and Jonathan Banks' Mike Ehrmantraut finally come to blows, that forever altered our perceptions of the depths Walt was truly capable of. (Some of us recognized that as early as season 2, when Walt callously and monstrously allowed Jesse's girlfriend Jane to die out of self-preservation, but I digress!)

Late in episode 7, titled "Say My Name," Mike angrily scolds Walt about all of his egotistical and arrogant actions that led to their desperate situation now, with the DEA hot on their heels and a frantic power vacuum left by the murder of Gus Fring. In typical Walt fashion, he overreacts and fatally shoots Mike just to regain his sense of power ... and not even Cranston could defend him anymore.