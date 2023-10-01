It's Always Sunny Isn't Just A Show About Terrible People

Sitcoms frequently revolve around truly terrible people. The format requires ridiculous situations in order to work (that's where the "sit" in sitcom comes from), and well-adjusted people would usually take care of the situations reasonably, if they ended up in them at all. Larry David upped the bar on sitcom characters being awful with "Seinfeld" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," forever changing the TV comedy landscape. His characters were unapologetically selfish and often rude, inspiring shows like "Friends," "The League," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." The creators of "It's Always Sunny" have been open about their "Seinfeld" inspiration, even having the characters re-enact a scene from the famous episode "The Contest" during a riff on clip shows. While people are horrible on other shows, the gang on "It's Always Sunny" are notoriously among the worst, but fans still love these characters. After 16 seasons the show is still going strong, which begs the question — how do people not get sick of the gang being monsters?

Fans can find basic comfort in the fact that the gang never, ever wins, but there's something surprising lurking within the dark heart of the show: earnestness. Every rare once in a while, the characters get a chance to be very real, relatable human beings. We get a chance to understand why they're monsters, and though the show never condones their behavior, it at least doesn't feel totally random. There's something weirdly lovable about the gang, and their damaged humanity plays a huge role.