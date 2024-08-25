Why Mayim Bialik Refused To Watch The Big Bang Theory

Not all actors enjoy watching themselves on-screen — Adam Driver famously walked out of an interview with NPR's Terry Gross when she played a clip of one of his scenes from "Marriage Story," to present the most extreme example. Apparently, Mayim Bialik also hates watching her own performances, and that includes her nine-season run on the hit CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory."

Bialik talked to The Metro UK in June 2020 — roughly one year after "The Big Bang Theory" concluded after 12 seasons — about her career and made a surprising admission: she's watched very little of the show that revived her career. "I've never seen most of the episodes," Bialik revealed. "I don't watch myself on television. I've never sat and watched an episode of our show, ever."

Obviously, Bialik isn't being entirely literal here; during the filming process, she ended up watching scenes that featured her. What the actress meant is that she doesn't seek out episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" in her spare time. "I've seen snippets on stage when they would show them to the audience but no, I don't watch myself," she continued. "I saw pieces [of the last episode] but I was in it, you know?"