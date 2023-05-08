Mayim Bialik Comedy Series Call Me Kat Has Been Canceled At Fox

The hits just don't stop coming for television. Fox has canceled Mayim Bialik's sitcom "Call Me Kat" after three seasons, according to TVLine. The cancellation came less than 24 hours after the show's last original episode aired, harshening the blow.

A rep from Fox told the outlet in a statement:

"We are very proud of 'Call Me Kat.' But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped. We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to 'Call Me Kat.'"

The series premiered in January 2021, and was inspired by-slash-loosely based on the established British comedy "Miranda." Miranda Hart, who starred in the original series, was one of the show's executive producers alongside actor Jim Parsons, whom Bialik used to be married to on "The Big Bang Theory."

In the multi-camera comedy series, Bialik's Kat uses her life savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky after leaving her somewhat cushy and stable life as a math professor in the wake of her father's death. Her mother doesn't approve of the decision, and thus, a sitcom was born. Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant, and the late Leslie Jordan made up the show's supporting cast.