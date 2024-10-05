The Big Bang Theory Stars Took A Huge Pay Cut To Get Two Cast Members Paid
In 2017, two years before "The Big Bang Theory" came to a close after twelve years and the same number of seasons, two of the show's newer cast members kicked off negotiations over their pay. What ended up happening? The rest of the cast rallied behind them ... and made sure that everyone in the ensemble would be paid fairly.
According to a report in Variety from that year, before the show's 10th season, the main cast of the show — Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Kaley Cuoco, who play Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadter, Raj Koothrappali, and Penny, respectively — all agreed to take a pay cut so that their enormous paychecks could be more evenly distributed to Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik, the show's relative newcomers and the women behind the characters Bernadette Rostenkowski and Amy Farrah Fowler. The outlet says that the series' original five players were all making about $1 million per episode at the time, but Rauch and Bialik were only ("only") making $200,000.
Here's the thing: Even though the five original principals all agreed to knock $100,000 off of their own paychecks, Rauch and Bialik would still make way less than their colleagues with a per-episode rate of roughly $450,000. So did it all work out?
Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch weren't the first Big Bang Theory cast members to negotiate for more money
Just a few months later, Variety followed up to announce that Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch would both receive half a million dollars per episode for 48 episodes — which made up the show's final two seasons — and that Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, and Kaley Cuoco all dropped down to $900,000 to facilitate the change. This actually wasn't the first time that two "supporting players" on "The Big Bang Theory" asked for a higher paycheck; the show is a true ensemble, so in a just world, every single performer would have received the same outlandishly high rate. Still, Nayyar and Helberg had to fight for their own worth back in 2014.
At the time, Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported that Nayyar and Helberg completed negotiations for raises ahead of the show's eighth season and that the "deal was closed with just minutes to spare." Andreeva's insider information says that originally, Nayyar and Helberg would have received 25% less than Cuoco, Galecki, and Parsons, but eventually, a $70 million deal kept the two performers happy and brought them even with their co-stars. Again, we are talking about quite a lot of money here, but still — Nayyar and Helberg's characters Raj and Howard are basically main characters, so the idea that they would make less than the other three is pretty ludicrous.
After they joined the cast, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik only made The Big Bang Theory better
Originally, Kaley Cuoco's Penny was the only feminine presence on "The Big Bang Theory" — and she didn't even get a last name. Throughout the show's early seasons, the boys treat Penny like an object — Leonard drools over her, Howard massively creeps her out, and Raj is so nervous he can't even speak to her — and frankly, it's not a great look for the show to just have one "token" girl who's pretty and doesn't know anything about science. (To be fair, Cuoco is great as Penny, and even in those earlier episodes, she makes sure the character is rarely one-dimensional.) Thankfully, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch's Amy Farrah Fowler and Bernadette Rostenkowski joined the show in its third season — in guest and recurring arcs, respectively — and came on board full time in season 4, giving Penny two new friends and the whole show a solid boost.
It's more than okay that Penny isn't a scientist like the other characters — in fact, it helps her serve as a sort of proxy for audience members without PhDs in physics — but bringing two women in STEM onto the series certainly didn't hurt. Not only do Bernadette and Amy pair up with two of the series leads, Howard and Sheldon, but they're also both brilliant in their respective fields; Bernadette gets her PhD in microbiology during her storyline and scores a lucrative job in pharmaceuticals, and Amy is an accomplished neurobiologist. "The Big Bang Theory" still has some problems regarding its female characters (namely, the way the men treat them), but adding Amy and Bernadette to the mix made the show much better ... so it's a damn good thing they got paid more for their performances.