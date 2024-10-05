The Big Bang Theory Stars Took A Huge Pay Cut To Get Two Cast Members Paid

In 2017, two years before "The Big Bang Theory" came to a close after twelve years and the same number of seasons, two of the show's newer cast members kicked off negotiations over their pay. What ended up happening? The rest of the cast rallied behind them ... and made sure that everyone in the ensemble would be paid fairly.

According to a report in Variety from that year, before the show's 10th season, the main cast of the show — Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Kaley Cuoco, who play Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadter, Raj Koothrappali, and Penny, respectively — all agreed to take a pay cut so that their enormous paychecks could be more evenly distributed to Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik, the show's relative newcomers and the women behind the characters Bernadette Rostenkowski and Amy Farrah Fowler. The outlet says that the series' original five players were all making about $1 million per episode at the time, but Rauch and Bialik were only ("only") making $200,000.

Here's the thing: Even though the five original principals all agreed to knock $100,000 off of their own paychecks, Rauch and Bialik would still make way less than their colleagues with a per-episode rate of roughly $450,000. So did it all work out?