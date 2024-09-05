Every Main Character Ending On The Big Bang Theory, Ranked

Poor Raj! Throughout "The Big Bang Theory," Kunal Nayyar does his very best to make Raj incredibly likable — which is even more impressive when you consider that Nayyar was briefly fired and then re-hired for the role — but the writers let him down at every turn. First, they saddle him with a bizarre, extremely made-up form of "selective mutism," where he's too afraid to speak in front of women unless he's extremely drunk. Then they put him in an awful situation where he ends up "sleeping with" Penny at the end of the show's fourth season. Even when Raj, a hopeless romantic, seems like he's finally ready to settle down with Anu (Rati Gupta), with whom he has an arranged engagement, he breaks it off because Howard says so. So what happens to Raj at the end of the series? He's just completely alone — and his loneliness is played as a pretty mean joke.

During a Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm around which the entire episode centers, Raj is shown in the audience sitting next to Sarah Michelle Gellar (playing herself), who keeps stressing to Raj that they are not on a date. The whole thing just feels downright cruel, especially because, out of all the main characters on "The Big Bang Theory," Raj is the one who most wants to find love and settle down. Raj's ending is anything but happy, and it sort of seems like the writers just forgot he was even there in the first place.