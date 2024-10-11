Three Veteran The Big Bang Theory Cast Members Are Returning For A New Spin-Off Series At Max

They tried it with a spin-off of "How I Met Your Mother," they're currently trying it with an Australian version of "The Office," and you can bet they'll keep trying to recapture lightning in a bottle with "The Big Bang Theory" — either until morale improves or the heat death of the universe puts us all out of our misery, whichever comes first. In a move obviously meant to appeal to the same demographic that made "Young Sheldon" such a breakout hit (in other words, the legions of viewers who consume shows nobody ever actually talks about, like "Yellowstone" and its herd of spin-offs, "Mayor of Kingstown," and, well, every other series currently streaming on Paramount+), original series creator Chuck Lorre is once again hoping to keep "The Big Bang Theory" empire a mainstay on television for the foreseeable future. And he's bringing a trio of familiar faces along for the ride.

Deadline has the news that three original stars from "The Big Bang Theory" – Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and Lauren Lapkus — have signed (undoubtedly lucrative) deals with Warner Bros Television for the purpose of reprising their roles as Stuart Bloom, Bert Kibbler, and Denise respectively in a spin-off series. If that precise phrasing seems a bit awkward, that's because even the original report goes out of its way to admit that no other details are known at this time: not the title, not the plot, and not even whether the show will get a green light. The scripts are currently being written and Deadline notes that the entire production remains in "early stages of development."

