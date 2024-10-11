Three Veteran The Big Bang Theory Cast Members Are Returning For A New Spin-Off Series At Max
They tried it with a spin-off of "How I Met Your Mother," they're currently trying it with an Australian version of "The Office," and you can bet they'll keep trying to recapture lightning in a bottle with "The Big Bang Theory" — either until morale improves or the heat death of the universe puts us all out of our misery, whichever comes first. In a move obviously meant to appeal to the same demographic that made "Young Sheldon" such a breakout hit (in other words, the legions of viewers who consume shows nobody ever actually talks about, like "Yellowstone" and its herd of spin-offs, "Mayor of Kingstown," and, well, every other series currently streaming on Paramount+), original series creator Chuck Lorre is once again hoping to keep "The Big Bang Theory" empire a mainstay on television for the foreseeable future. And he's bringing a trio of familiar faces along for the ride.
Deadline has the news that three original stars from "The Big Bang Theory" – Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and Lauren Lapkus — have signed (undoubtedly lucrative) deals with Warner Bros Television for the purpose of reprising their roles as Stuart Bloom, Bert Kibbler, and Denise respectively in a spin-off series. If that precise phrasing seems a bit awkward, that's because even the original report goes out of its way to admit that no other details are known at this time: not the title, not the plot, and not even whether the show will get a green light. The scripts are currently being written and Deadline notes that the entire production remains in "early stages of development."
Read on for more details!
The Big Bang Theory spin-off will stream on Max
You watched all 12 seasons of "The Big Bang Theory" until it finally came to an end, you slogged through "Young Sheldon" for seven total seasons, and you've even kept tabs on "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," another spin-off series that will premiere later this month. Now, the series creators are betting on the fact that audiences will want to keep the good times (and obnoxious laugh tracks) rolling with their latest series. This new one is likely to center on the power couple of Stuart, the owner of the popular comic book store the "Big Bang Theory" gang frequently hung out at, and his nerdy girlfriend Denise, who was an assistant manager at the store. It will also wrangle in Bert Kibbler, the rock-obsessed geologist/amateur guitarist who we last saw in the finale of "The Big Bang Theory."
The Deadline article notes that this isn't actually the first we've heard of this untitled spin-off, as news first broke about a series that would star two male leads and a female lead (you know, kind of like the setup in the original series that kicked all this off in the first place) and was rumored to be set predominantly in Stuart's comic book store. If given the chance to unfold like "The Big Bang Theory" did, then one can reasonably assume that the cast will expand until, before you know it, we here at /Film end up reporting on spin-offs to this spin-off and the streaming era is completely overrun by quirky "The Big Bang Theory" side characters. It's all but inevitable, folks.
We'll be sure to keep a close eye on this project as updates come in.