How Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Deals With That Major Big Bang Theory Death

"The Big Bang Theory" brand is strong, which means that, after "Young Sheldon" concluded its run last May, CBS wasn't about to let a single television season pass without a replacement spinoff.

That series is "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," which is gambling that viewers want to hang around in the Cooper area of the Bang-verse. Montana Jordan is returning to play Sheldon's high-school dropout brother Georgie, who falls in love with Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment), a meteorologist 12 years his senior. By the end of "Young Sheldon," the pair were married and raising their baby CeeCee.

Fans of both series were definitely enamored of the chemistry generated between Jordan and Osment, so it's understandable why they'd look to work them into a subsequent spinoff. But building an entire show around them seems risky, given that we know Georgie is going to grow up to become the fabulously wealthy Tire King (played by Jerry O'Connell on "The Big Bang Theory"). Can getting to that destination really be worthy of a multi-season sitcom (for comparison, "Young Sheldon" wrung seven seasons of wistful hilarity out of its title character's childhood)?

We're going to find out, but first thing's first for the "Georgie & Mandy" team: they've got to figure out how to segue from the tragic finale of "Young Sheldon."