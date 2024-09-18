Why The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Got A New Look For His Young Sheldon Cameo

"The Big Bang Theory" was one of the most popular shows on television throughout its 12-season run, but some of the viewers who might've best appreciated its nerdy gags — which eventually reached past tedious pop culture references and included scientifically accurate gags revolving around non-mainstream disciplines like theoretical physics — were put off by that shopworn Chuck Lorre sitcom formula and the beyond-broad performances from Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons.

When the show finally concluded its run, Lorre and "The Big Bang Theory" showrunner Steven Molaro knew there was an appetite for more stories within what, over those many seasons, ha become quite a crowded universe. The duo could've gone the "Cheers" route and found its "Frasier" out of that enormous cast, but they took a different tack that paid off in unexpected ways. As with "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" was initially viewed as a derivative piece of pandering middlebrow television. With its single camera approach and winsome narration from Parsons (which called to mind the nostalgia-laden "The Wonder Years"), it was viewed as a for-fans-only endeavor.

And yet, when "Young Sheldon" aired its series finale last May, many prominent television critics admitted they were going to miss what had become a genuinely funny and heartfelt comedy show. The series stayed true to itself throughout, and, in doing so, became what many believe to be far superior to "The Big Bang Theory."

The series even stuck the tricky landing of bringing Parsons back to play the present-day version of Sheldon, who has been changed by marriage and fatherhood.