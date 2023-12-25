The Correct Order To Watch National Lampoon's Vacation Movies

If you like movies about empty-headed dips and their resentful families, then National Lampoon's "Vacation" movies certainly have you covered. Clark Griswold, played by Chevy Chase, is an exemplar — perhaps the Ur-example — of a clueless dad obsessed with fulfilling the typical American suburban dream despite a general lack of wit or competence. Clark claims to be an expert in everything, assuring his family that everything will be fine, and yet he displays no acumen or skill, and his family repeatedly witnesses him fail. We sympathize with Clark, however, as many of his failings are the result of bad luck; Clark isn't very good at traversing the daily onus of trivial nonsense, but the world seems cosmically hellbent on punishing him for his incompetence.

The "Vacation" movies began their life as a short story called "Vacation '58," written by John Hughes and first published in the celebrated "National Lampoon" magazine in 1979. The opening sentence of that story is a corker: "If Dad hadn't shot Walt Disney in the leg, it would have been our best vacation ever." In 1983, Hughes adapted his story into a screenplay and Harold Ramis directed the first "Vacation" movie. In the ensuing decades, the series has chugged merrily along, producing a few films considered legitimate comedy classics, as well as a few that are so reviled and/or obscure that many "Vacation" fans may not even know of their existence.

Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo have appeared in six of the seven "Vacation" movies, playing Clark Griswold and his long-suffering wife Ellen. Their kids Rusty and Audrey have notoriously been played by a rotating cast of guest stars. Randy Quaid played Cousin Eddie in four of the films.

Here is the correct order in which to watch the "Vacation" movies.