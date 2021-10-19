Non-Horror Fan Anthony Michael Hall Shares What Drew Him To Halloween Kills [Interview]

So we're here to talk about "Halloween Kills," but I've been an enormous fan since the first time my mom sat me down and made me watch the original. My mom was that kind of mom. It was pretty cool. I'm just curious, man. What was your relationship to the franchise like before signing on to do the flick?

So when I saw it, the film came out in '78, so I didn't see it in the theaters. I saw it on cable when cable was new, like streaming. It had to be '79 or '80. That's a distinct memory for me because my parents had left and gone out for the night. I grew up in New York City, where I'm calling you from now. So it was exciting on two levels. My parents went out for the night, I had it on cable. To be very honest, I always had a crush on Jamie Lee [Curtis]. Even then, when I saw her in that film and then years later in "Trading Places" and stuff.

So I remember those images of her walking down through the streets of Haddonfield, those big wide-angle images. She was crossing the street and getting ready for Halloween. Then that John Carpenter, such a good filmmaker, but also that soundtrack left an indelible mark, right? It really is this kind of classic franchise, 43 years and running. I do remember it because I was home alone that night and I was freaked out. I was like, this movie is incredible. It's very intense. So I was probably 11 or 12 years old at that time.

Oh man, that is the perfect time for that movie, too. You're just old enough to know a little better, but you're also still young enough to be very scared by that sort of thing.

That's a great point you just made. Absolutely, man. Absolutely. Over all of these years up in the industry — I'm not a huge horror fan. I don't really follow the genre so much. But this franchise I have. That first viewing of it, as you said, for all of the reasons we discussed, it was fun. It was interesting.

Well, I guess that's why I asked. Because what's interesting, is you talk to so many people. I love horror, but you talk to so many actors and people, and Jamie's this way, where they don't like horror really, outside of being involved in it.

Yeah, No, it is interesting. You know what I think? I thought about this in the weeks leading up to this press tour, but there's something... First of all, the stakes of good versus evil. Whether it's in literature or going back to the Western turn in the movies, 50, 75 years ago. Or the Marvel films. This cost of good versus evil is great. But I think this idea of people wanting to be shocked, and why is that? Whether it's the Day of the Dead festival in Mexico or horror films. Why is it that people unconsciously or subconsciously want that? I think it's for just the thrill of it. It also might be some way of processing this, to be honest. Not to be too heady. Do you know what I mean?

No, totally.

The audiences love the thrill. They love that shock. So I think that you make a good point because I think it's, especially being a part of this franchise now, I see that. Audiences really love it. Again, back to the fan base. They can tell you about every minute, every timeline, every secret. It's such a diehard audience of followers of this franchise. It just added to it all for me. Especially with the delay. I had all this last year to kind of... I was on YouTube like a lot of people every day, and they were looking for stuff and looking for inspiration. I would track all these kind of reaction videos and people with their own YouTube shows and fans of the franchise. That got me even more pumped up, this last year waiting for the film.

So ultimately, I think it's a good thing. The anticipation is what makes it exciting. This added wait of another year, hopefully will pay off at the box office, because there's a real hunger and appetite for people to see it. So I'm just so pumped about that. That's a great feeling in itself. But you're right. The idea of why do people love scary stuff? I think it's as important as drama or comedy, to be very honest, because it's a ride that people want to go on and experience. David really made an audience-friendly film. Even though it sounds ironic because it's a slasher horror film, but it really is, man. It's an hour and 46 minutes of just a freight train coming. It's just terrible. So I'm just so excited, those two things. We know we have a good movie that we're all very proud of, and there's such a great and hungry audience anticipating it. It makes it great.