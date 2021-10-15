Halloween Kills Extended Cut With A New Ending Will Be On Home Release, David Gordon Green Teases

I have yet to see "Halloween Kills," so I can't comment on how the film ends. But according to director David Gordon Green, the ending now playing in theaters and on Peacock wasn't the way the sequel initially concluded. Speaking with Collider, Green revealed that "Halloween Kills" had one additional ending scene that ended up cut – but fans will get to see it in an extended edition of the film on home video.

"This is the director's cut through and through, but there's an additional scene that we filmed that was scripted. And actually I think is a pretty brilliant scene," Green said. While he didn't give any specific details of this additional scene, he did add:

"So we're going to do an extended version on the DVD, just so people can see an extended ending that's different and cool. We ended up lifting it when I became more confident of where we're going to pick up in the next movie, it felt it didn't feel authentic to where we're going to go. So we lifted it. So we just said, we're kind of coming up with, okay, then if we lift that, where do we end? And it was actually Couper Samuelson at Blumhouse, he was just, let's just end when it's over. Lights out. He mentioned it, he was like remember in Rogue One, when you wanted the movie to end? When it was a Darth Vader going ballistic at the door."

It sounds like the scene in question involved some more set-up for the next film, "Halloween Ends." But Green ultimately decided he didn't need it in the theatrical cut.