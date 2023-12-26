The National Lampoon's Vacation Movies Ranked

"Vegas Vacation" has a lot of haters, but I am not one of them. In fact, I personally rank this film as my #2, but I know that I'm in the vast minority and am smart enough to know I'll be ridiculed in the town square of Film Twitter if I dare rank it above beloved faves. That said, "Vegas Vacation" is the "Vacation" film that speaks the most honestly about the Griswold family. The harsh reality is that Ellen Griswold should have left Clark years ago, and "Vegas Vacation" is the closest Clark ever comes to realizing he's ruining his life and destroying his family with his own hubris. Audrey has been stifled for her entire life, and this is the film that finally allows her to spread her wings and experience life. Rusty has been talked down to as the youngest family member throughout the entire franchise, and this film finally gives him a taste of independence and his very own story arc. And Ellen? She's finally showcased as the sexy, resilient, absolute catch of a wife that she is.

This is the first film not written by John Hughes, with screenwriter Elisa Bell instead behind the keyboard, and it shows. Why? Because Bell wasn't afraid to call out Clark as the crappy husband he is, and the film is better for it. Most of the "Vacation" films see the Griswold family thrown into wild circumstances (usually because Clark is a stubborn clown) that would destroy any other family, but they always manage to make it out stronger because, well, they're Griswolds. "Vegas Vacation" doesn't have time for that style of afterschool special pleasantries; it makes them all work for it. We love the Griswolds because they feel relatable, but "Vegas Vacation" is the first time their conflict resolution also finally feels genuinely relatable.