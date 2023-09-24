Is We're The Millers 2 Happening, Or Is The Fake Family Done Drug Smuggling?

At this point, over a decade later, "We're Still the Millers" would have to take a pretty drastically different approach to the story than if a sequel had been made directly following the first film's success. Casey (Emma Roberts) and Kenny (Will Poulter) would be full-grown adults living on their own at this point, canonically entering their late 20s. We would hope that Sarah (Aniston) and David (Sudeikis) would have lived happily ever after, but it wouldn't be surprising if the duo drove each other mad and wound up having a messy divorce.

However, 10 years is plenty of time for drug lords Pablo Chacon (Sisley) or Brad Gurdlinger (Helms) to possibly get out of prison on good behavior, or break out on a revenge plot. So even if the family has splintered off and gone their own ways, the release of either of the drug lords could force the family to once again work together to take them down.

Hell, they could even work directly with the (hopefully) now-retired DEA agent Don Fitzgerald (Offerman) which could give us more Sarah and Edie Fitzgerald (Hahn) comedy gold. While we're at it, let's throw in a cameo from Scottie P. (Mark L. Young) for good measure, who hopefully got his "No Ragrets" chest tattoo covered up with something equally as terrible. Maybe an ugly tiger, or something.

Am I just fantasy-booking my own sequel over here? Yes. Have I also been thinking about what this story would look like for nearly 10 years because I am extremely bummed out that this sequel hasn't happened yet? Also yes. At this point, it's doubtful that "We're Still The Millers" will ever see the light of day.

I guess that's what we get for chasin' waterfalls.