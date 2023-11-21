James Gunn's Superman: Legacy Fulfills Your Fancast Wishes With Jimmy Olsen Casting

The cast of director James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" is continuing to take shape now that the Screen Actors Guild strike is coming to a close. Skyler Gisondo ("Booksmart," "The Righteous Gemstones") has been cast as Jimmy Olsen in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation. Gisondo was heavily rumored for the role in the weeks leading up to the announcement, but now it's official.

The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that Gisondo will play the famed photographer who works for The Daily Planet. But that's not all! The report also reveals that model Sara Sampaio has also joined the cast as Eve Teschmacher, who is heavily tied to Superman's arch nemesis, Lex Luthor. As it just so happens, the role of Lex Luthor was also recently filled as Nicholas Hoult ("Mad Max: Fury Road," "X-Men: First Class") has been tapped to play the legendary comic book villain.

These actors join an ever-growing ensemble that will be led by David Corenswet ("Pearl"), who will be playing our new Clark Kent/Superman. Henry Cavill has played the role for the last decade dating back to Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" in 2013. Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") is on board to play Lois Lane. Gunn, best known as the director of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, is writing the screenplay in addition to directing. Filming is due to begin early next year. It will be the first movie as part of the new DC Universe being assembled by Gunn and Peter Safran, who now serve as the heads of DC Studios.