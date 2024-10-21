A Famous Horror Crossover Movie Is Slashing Up Max's Top Charts

Directed by Ronny Yu, "Freddy vs. Jason" first hit theaters in 2003 and was the result of a years-long quest to bring these two storied slasher franchises together. Because we were dealing with various rights owners, various creative minds, and various commercial interests, it was extremely difficult to get the movie made. The resulting film was met with what could be generously described as a mixed response in its day. It was a commercial success, though not so much so that it led to any sequels. It was a relic of its time and, in some ways, the end of an era.

The film represents the final time that Robert Englund appeared as Freddy in a feature film. It was the second-to-last time we saw Jason on the big screen, with only 2009's "Friday the 13th" remake to follow. Ever since, that franchise has been dormant. So too have these horror icons, as 2010's "Nightmare on Elm Street" remake was met with decidedly unkind response from critics and audiences alike. So, in many ways, this film feels like the end of the line for these versions of Freddy and Jason. It's two titans converging for one last hurrah. Even if it's an imperfect hurrah, it feels special all these years later.

Looking ahead, Jason is set to return on the "Crystal Lake" TV show for Peacock. That show, however, has hit some setbacks along the way. Meanwhile, Freddy remains on the sidelines with no certain future. Thus, audiences must revisit the past if they wish to enjoy either of these slashers. Why not get two for the price of one? That's what this film has to offer, and it's clear that it still has appeal all these years later.

"Freddy vs. Jason" is streaming now on Max. Or, for those who would rather own a copy, it's readily available on Blu-ray via Amazon.