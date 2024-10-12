30 Years Ago, Wes Craven's Most Inventive Slasher Was Ignored At The Box Office

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"Who better to resurrect Freddy than his creator?" This is the question posed by producer Bob Shaye, playing himself, in 1994's "New Nightmare," typically billed as Wes Craven's "New Nightmare." That's because Craven, who had long since stepped away from directing the Freddy Krueger films, had returned to his post behind the camera. However, this wasn't just for a paycheck; Craven was about to provide the genre with its boldest reinvention arguably since he introduced us to Freddy in the original nightmare-inducing "A Nightmare on Elm Street" a decade earlier.

The film sees Craven, as well as actors Heather Langenkamp (who played Nancy in the original "Nightmare") and Robert Englund (who had been Freddy in every entry in the franchise up to that point) portraying fictionalized versions of themselves. While Heather is considering making another film with Craven, her son Dylan (Miko Hughes) falls under the spell of Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), who has found a vessel into the real world. Even though it's now considered one of the best "Elm Street" movies, the world wasn't ready to embrace Craven's out-of-the-box idea at the time. What it did do, however, is tee up the ball for one of the biggest reinventions of the slasher ever.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "New Nightmare" in honor of its 30th anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, what motivated Craven to come back to the franchise, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the years that followed, and what lessons we can learn from it three decades later. Let's dig in, shall we?