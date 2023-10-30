The Frustration That Drove Was Craven To Finally Make New Nightmare

The 1994 horror movie "Wes Craven's New Nightmare" was the seventh film in the "Nightmare on Elm Street" series, and featured one of the cleverest conceits for a horror sequel. The vicious supernatural serial killer Freddy Krueger — able to kill his victims from inside their dreams — somehow escaped the surly bounds of fiction and began stalking the actors and filmmakers who made the original "The Nightmare on Elm Street" a decade prior. Heather Langenkamp appears as herself, as does Robert Englund, John Saxon, Craven, and New Line Cinema bigwig Robert Shaye. Langenkamp did have a young child in 1994 — her late son Daniel Atticus Anderson was born in 1991 — but in the movie, Langenkamp's child was named Jacob and played by actor Miko Hughes.

Prior to "New Nightmare," the "Nightmare on Elm Street" series had become increasingly outlandish and cartoony. Freddy was no longer a menacing murderer, but a comedic supervillain who dispatched his victims in creative, unusual ways. Having complete dominion over the world of dreams, Freddy could turn his victims into cockroaches, flatten them into comic strips, wire them into motorcycles, place them inside video games, or make their heads explode with monstrous, ultra-powered hearing aids.

"Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare" was released in 1991, and that was thought to be it for the old Nightmare. It was Shaye who called Craven a few years after that, asking if it would be possible to squeeze at least one more film out of the franchise. In an interview with The Front, Craven admitted that revisiting Freddy would be apt in 1994, as he felt frustrated by the darkness he felt had been unleashed in the American psyche toward the end of the millennium. He wanted a Freddy story that reflected that.