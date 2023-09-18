Here's Where You Can Watch Every A Nightmare On Elm Street Movie

Although Wes Craven's 1984 film "A Nightmare on Elm Street" is typically lumped in with slasher movies — it came out right when the genre was cresting in popularity — it doesn't quite follow the same structure as its contemporaries in the horror genre. The "Nightmare" movies, because they take place largely within dreams, are slightly more cerebral, bizarre, or imaginative than many of the stalk-n-stab movies that infested theaters at the time. The series also attracted interesting and notable directors who went on to other projects. Chuck Russell ("The Mask," "Eraser," "The Scorpion King") directed part 3. Renny Harlin ("Die Hard 2," "The Long Kiss Goodnight," "Deep Blue Sea") director part 4. Stephen Hopkins ("Predator 2," "The Ghost and the Darkness," "Lost in Space") directed part 5. And Rachel Talalay ("Ghost in the Machine," "Tank Girl") directed "The Final Nightmare."

"A Nightmare on Elm Street" marathons are common around Halloween, and steamrolling through all nine extant "Nightmare" films is an experience the series' fans have likely forced themselves through at least once. Having done it, I can report that there are highs and lows with such an experiment, and it's fascinating to have your own sleep deprivation match the sleep deprivation of the characters on screen. To watch all nine Freddy movies in a row would take 762 minutes, or about 12 hours and 42 minutes. Start at dinner time and the marathon will end at about dawn.

Can a marathon be arranged via streaming services, though? For those who don't already own a "Nightmare" DVD or Blu-ray box set (as so many Freddy fans do), here's where to find all of the movies. We'll also be sure to mention the "Nightmare on Elm Street" anthology series "Freddy's Nightmares" for good measure.