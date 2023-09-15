A Haunting In Venice Isn't Kenneth Branagh's First Horror Movie

Kenneth Branagh's newest film, "A Haunting in Venice" is his spookiest to date. Based on the 1969 novel "Hallowe'en Party," "Haunting" sees Hercule Poirot (Branagh) hauled out of retirement by a mystery author named Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey) to investigate the veracity of an itinerant psychic named Joyce Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh). Joyce Reynolds has been hired by a wealthy Venitian socialite named Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly) to attend a Halloween party for children and, once the lights are out, host a séance. Poirot and Ariadne don't believe Joyce has authentic psychic powers, but can't prove she doesn't.

There are about seven other main characters, each with a mystery or a personal tragedy of their own.

The bulk of "A Haunting in Venice" takes place in Rowena Drake's labyrinthine, shadowy Venetian manse, with Poirot exploring its many secret passageways and darkened corridors. As this is a murder mystery, one of the film's many characters will be killed (natch), and it will be up to Poirot to find the killer before the sun rises. Also ... was that a ghost? Creepy things are afoot. As a director, Branagh infused "Haunting" with an appropriately Halloween-ish tone, including a lot of tarot-like imagery, flashing lightning, eerie unknowable groaning sounds, and multiple scary Italian masks. Branagh, it seems, is very good at creating a horror movie atmosphere.

And, of course, this was hardly the first time the director made such an achievement. After Branagh exploded onto the cinematic scene in 1989 with his cinematic adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Henry V," he followed it with a high-profile studio thriller called "Dead Again," a twisty, dark, and excellent murder mystery that involves intergenerational murder and past-life regression.

And, yes, I will go to bat for 1994's "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein."