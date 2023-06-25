How Michael Keaton Helped Invent The Cinematic Universe Long Before The Flash

This post contains spoilers for "The Flash."

In "The Flash," Michael Keaton links three generations of Batmen, but it's not his first multiverse rodeo. Just last year, Sony's Spider-Man Universe (now featuring Kraven the Hunter) got in on the Keaton crossover action with the appearance of his "Spider-Man: Homecoming" character, Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. the Vulture, in "Morbius." Thanks to "Across the Spider-Verse" — the superior multiverse movie in theaters at present — we now have a better idea of how Toomes may have landed there in that baffling "Morbius" credits scene. However, Keaton's history of connecting movies released by different studios with the same character goes back further than that.

Two months before "Blade," two years before "X-Men," and a full decade before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director Steven Soderbergh's 1998 adaptation of the Elmore Leonard novel, "Out of Sight," casually incorporated Keaton's character, Ray Nicolette, from "Jackie Brown." Ray is the ATF agent who intercepts Pam Grier's flight attendant as she's smuggling cash into the U.S. for L.A. gun runner Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson). Since "Jackie Brown" was an adaptation of another Leonard novel, "Rum Punch," Keaton's "Out of Sight" appearance effectively established a shared universe of Elmore Leonard characters on film (similar to what Jackson did later with Nick Fury and the MCU in "Iron Man.")

With "The Flash" in theaters and "Out of Sight" celebrating its 25th anniversary this week, it's worth looking back at how Keaton helped invent the modern cinematic universe. Granted, the movie model for shared universes goes back a long way, to at least the Universal Classic Monsters, so "Out of Sight" didn't really invent it any more than rapper P. Diddy invented the remix. In the same way, though, that Keaton pioneered the superhero summer blockbuster with "Batman" in 1989, he also led the way with cinematic universes.