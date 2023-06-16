The Flash's Biggest Batman Moment Deserves A Closer Look

This post contains spoilers for "The Flash."

Although it would have been nice to experience it as a surprise, it would have been foolhardy of Warner Bros. not to include Michael Keaton's "Batman" in the advertising for Andy Muschietti's new superhero film "The Flash." The film sees the title hero, in a moment of grief, running so fast that he blasts into an alternate timeline. In said timeline, he goes to find Batman for help, hoping to find the version of the character played by Ben Affleck. Instead, he finds the version of Bruce Wayne as he appeared in Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman" film. It's a wonderful blast of nostalgia for those who grew up watching the Burton films.

"The Flash" is replete with references to Burton's film, including appearances by the 1989 Batmobile, the 1989 Batman suit, the 1989 Batwing, and the mechanical aesthetics of the 1989 Batcave.

It is this version of Bruce Wayne who explains to the Flash (Ezra Miller) how time travel actually works. One can go back in time, he says, and it will indeed create an alternate timeline, just like it might in a "Back to the Future" sequel. Causality 101. But, Batman points out, it's not just an alternate future you create, but also an alternate past. Hence, when the Flash traveled back in time, he prevented Ben Affleck from becoming Bruce Wayne, prevented Superman from landing on Earth, and a host of other unforeseen changes. Monkeying with time travel, it seems, is more complicated than the Flash considered.

By the end of the film, as in all time travel stories, a status quo of sorts has been restored. The Flash is back home, and Batman is back ...

Or is he? Is that ... George Clooney?