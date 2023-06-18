Across The Spider-Verse May Actually Explain That Baffling Morbius Credits Scene

This post contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

At the beginning of "Across the Spider-Verse," Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) encounters a version of the Vulture (Jorma Taccone) from "some old-timey, Leonardo Da Vinci dimension." "You're not my Vulture," she observes while fighting him.

Protectors of canon in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (we know there's at least one of you out there) may feel the same way about Michael Keaton's Vulture in the confusing post-credits scenes for "Morbius." What is Keaton doing there, outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Even he doesn't know.

"I'm not sure how I got here," he tells Jared Leto's Morbius. "It has to do with Spider-Man, I think. I'm still figuring this place out, but I think a bunch of guys like us should team up to do some good."

Obviously, this scene serves the practical function of setting up a potential Sinister Six (or Do-Gooder Six) movie for Sony, but it gets confusing when you have multiple multiverses in Hollywood and multiple Marvel characters controlled by different studios jumping back and forth between each other's movies.

In "Across the Spider-Verse," Jason Schwartzman's living plot hole, the Spot, pays a visit to Mrs. Chen (Peggy Lu) in her live-action convenience store from "Venom." Meanwhile, Venom and his human host, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), traveled to the MCU in the "Let There Be Carnage" post-credits scene. Venom licks a TV with Tom Holland's face on it (yes, there are multiple Toms flying about, too), but they never make it past first base or even meet in person; in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" post-credits scene, Eddie heads back to his rightful universe.

Oddly, Keaton's Vulture makes the same cross-multiverse jump, despite the MCU being his home universe. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" may explain why.