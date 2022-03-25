Morbius Sure Seems To Be Setting Up Something Big For Spider-Man

After a long wait (over two years since the first trailer dropped!), "Morbius" is finally flying your way very soon. This means that next year, you'll be able to gather round the aluminum pole and celebrate the anniversary of the theatrical release of "Morbius" instead of just the anniversary of its trailer, which is practically a national holiday by now, like Festivus on "Seinfeld." "Morbius" director Daniel Espinosa can't wait to talk about the film, which stars everyone's favorite method actor, Jared Leto, as Morbius the Living Vampire. The Marvel Comics character originally started out as a Spider-Man villain before becoming a hero (or antihero) in his own right.

CinemaBlend recently shared a Twitter thread with Espinosa answering some questions about "Morbius," and his responses would seem to suggest there are some big things in store for Sony's Spider-Man Universe, as it's now officially known. If you've seen the trailers for "Morbius" up to and including to the final trailer, released late last month, then you'll already know Michael Keaton is in the movie. The big question is whether Keaton is playing the same version of the high-flying villain Vulture (aka Adrian Toomes) that he did in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

To that, Espinosa gave a resounding, "Yes." When asked how Vulture got to Sony's Spider-Man Universe (which includes Tom Hardy's Venom in addition to Leto's Morbius), Espinosa replied:

At the end of VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE and SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME, and in NO WAY HOME itself, it is clearly established that it is possible for characters to transfer from one Multiverse to another. The events of NO WAY HOME had the effect of transferring Venom and Vulture (and maybe others ) back and forth between the MCU and the Venom Universe.

"Morbius" isn't even out anywhere in the world yet, but already there are some things circulating that might be considered spoilers. If you're content to know that Keaton's character is the same Vulture we all know and love, read no further!