How The Most Surprising Moment Of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Was Created

This post contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

It feels almost blasphemous to look at "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," a mind-blowing achievement in animated filmmaking and a funny and heartfelt story about growing up, and boil it down to a favorite Easter egg or cameo. The movie itself seems intended almost to overwhelm Easter egg hunters into submission. It purposely throws more visual gags, guest voices, and references at audiences than we can count, filling every frame with homages to Spider-People past and present, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and more. "Spider-Verse" isn't above a good Easter egg hunt, but it turns the tradition into a joyous, chaotic art form that's just one element of a wholly satisfying story.

With all of that in mind, there's still one major Easter egg cameo we need to talk about, because it's one that ties back to the very inception of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as a character. As Spidey fans probably already know, Miles was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli in 2011, partly in response to a particular conversation that had recently happened about the casting of the next live-action "Spider-Man" movie. In 2010, rising star Donald Glover, by then already an actor, writer, rapper, and comedian, mentioned that he'd like to play Spider-Man. Fans ran with it, campaigning with the hashtag #donald4spiderman. More than a decade later, the ripple effect of that event led to the most surprising moment in "Across the Spider-Verse."